Columbia Fire Dept. Extinguishes Apartment Fire

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Briarcrest Apartments on 105 N Garth Av. at 7:31 pm Wednesday. Before crews arrived, it was reported the Landlord was trying to extinguish the fire with a garden hose.

Crews reported smoke and flames from the ground floor apartment at about 7:38 p.m. Crews entered the back of the apartment and found the bed and the contents of the room on fire. The fire was under control in less than five minutes. The apartment suffered heavy damage but the fire was contained to the apartment of origin.

Assistant Fire Marshal Lisa Todd investigated the fire and determined the area of origin for the fire was the bed. The cause of the fire is still under investigation while the fire department and the Columbia Police Department continue to look for a person of interest that is potentially associated with the fire. Todd has also issued a preliminary damage estimate of $15,000.00. A smoke detector was present in the apartment but was not sounding as crews entered the structure because the battery was missing. There were no injuries associated with this fire.