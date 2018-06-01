Columbia "Fire In The Sky" Set to Launch Tonight

COLUMBIA - The festivities of Columbia's 60th annual "Fire In The Sky" event will kick off Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m.

Flat Branch Park and Mizzou's Peace Park will feature stages with live entertainment. The Ironweed Bluegrass Band and Norm Ruebling Band will perform on the Peace Park stage and Lot 56 and Table for 5 will serenade from the Flat Branch Park Stage.

Flat Branch Park will also feature children activities that include obstacle courses, pop-a-shot, games, and 4th of July crafts.

Fireworks will be shot from the Sixth and Cherry parking garage, which will be synced to the music on KBXR 102.3.

The event is free and concessions will be available for purchase.

Free parking is also available downtown and on MU's campus.