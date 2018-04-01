Columbia Fire Marshal Steven Sapp to Retire

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department announced Wednesday Fire Marshal, Battalion Chief Steven Sapp, plans to retire Friday after more than 22 years with the department. A public retirement reception is planned for Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Columbia City Hall. Friends and well-wishers are welcome to attend.

Chief Sapp started as a fire fighter with the Columbia Fire Department on November 27, 1989. Sapp spent most of his time in the Emergency Services Division responding to fires and medical emergencies while assigned to Ladder 3, operating out of Station 3 on Ashland Road.

In 1998, Chief Sapp transferred to the Fire Marshals Division as an Assistant Fire Marshal. In 1999, after the destructive tornado that struck the Southridge neighborhood in south Columbia, Sapp assumed the duties of Public Information Officer for the Fire Department.

In October of 2001, Sapp was promoted to Captain and became the Fire Marshal for the City of Columbia. Chief Sapp attained the rank of Battalion Chief in 2005 and has held that title ever since.

"Battalion Chief Sapp has always put the safety of Columbia residents and visitors as his number one priority," Columbia Fire Chief Charles Witt, Jr. said in a press release. Chief Sapp helped with the adoption of comprehensive fire codes for the City. Sapp has served on numerous committees and boards and was the staff liaison to the Mayor's Task Force on Fraternity and Sorority Fire Sprinkler Systems and the Building Codes and Construction Commission Board of Appeals.

"I am fortunate to have worked with such a fantastic group of people during my fire service career" said Battalion Chief Sapp in a press release. "Columbia has a great fire department with state of the art equipment, all made possible through the generous support of the citizens of Columbia. I am honored to have been a part of it" Sapp said.