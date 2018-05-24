Columbia Fire, Police Officials to make announcement in arson case

COLUMBIA - Police and Fire officials are expected to release new information Thursday morning about two fires in Columbia that happened late last year.

The Columbia Fire Department and Columbia Police Department said they would discuss fires at the Parkade Baptist Church and the Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel during a Thursday morning news conference.

The Parkade Baptist Church burned October 31.

On November 19, the Columbia Fire Department said it believed fire at the Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel was intentionally set and was investigating it as an arson. The fire began around 5 a.m. November 16 and took crews about an hour to extinguish.

Paragon Restoration owner Randy Wild is working with the owners of the chapel to restore the facility. In November, Wild said the fire at the Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel was one of the worst he has seen in his career.

"The main beams that are in the chapel are structural, are also decorative, and they got burned really bad so those will need to come out, which means the whole roof will have to come off," Wild said.

KOMU 8 News is attending Thursday's news conference and will update this story when more information becomes available.