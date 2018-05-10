Columbia Fire responds to overnight fire on Hinkson Ave.

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department responded to a house fire off Hinkson Ave. at approximately 2 a.m., Thursday morning.

Firefighters say they encountered heavy flames when they got there, but were able to get the blaze under control in about 10 minutes.

It is unclear at this time what caused the fire, or if anyone was injured.

[Editor's note: This story will continue to be updated as more details are released.]