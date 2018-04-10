Columbia fire sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

COLUMBIA - A man received life-threatening injuries from an apartment fire early Friday morning.

Columbia firefighters arrived at 18 Forest Avenue around 12:30 a.m. and saw smoke coming from a single-story building. The fire was inside one of three separate apartments in the building.

Firefighters found a man inside the apartment that was on fire. He was taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Three people were inside one of the other apartments. They got out without getting hurt.

Firefighters put out the fire in around five minutes. The estimated damage is $5,000. An investigation is ongoing.