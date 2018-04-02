Columbia Fire units respond to chemical spill

COLUMBIA - Multiple Columbia Fire Department trucks responded to a hazmat situation in downtown Columbia Thursday night.

According to Columbia Fire Department Batallion Chief Jeff Strawn, employees at the Domino's in the 400 block of Ninth street sprayed oven jell on oven racks outside of the store.

Strawn said that it is standard procedure for employees to use a portable sprayer and power wash the oven racks.

A concerned bystander called firefighters after watching employees spray the oven racks.

University Avenue between Ninth and Hitt street was blocked off for a period of time while crews got the situation under control.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED TO INCLUDE THE LATEST INFORMATION]