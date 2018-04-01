Columbia firefighters determine cause of weekend fire

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department revealed Monday a cause of the weekend fire that damaged machinery in north Columbia.

Captain Lisa Todd said the department determind a heating element overheated and caused the fire at 4000 Waco Road, an address matching that of Engineered Plastic Components, Inc. (EPC).

An employee at the building called 911 just before 9 a.m. Saturday morning and said a piece of machinery was on fire inside.

Firefighters arrived at 9:06 a.m. and had the fire extinguished in about 10 minutes. Crews had to ventilate thick smoke and carbon monoxide from the building.

There were no injuries and no damage to the building itself. Crews remained on the scene approximately 2 hours.

Todd said the dollar damage amount won't be determined as only the machinery needs replacement.