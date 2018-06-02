Columbia Firefighters Fight Two Overnight Fires

COLUMBIA - Firefighters responded to a fire at 1407 Windsor Street at 1:01 Saturday morning. Crews found a boarded up duplex heavily involved with flames coming through the roof and the front door. It took firefighters an hour to get the flames under control, using aerial devices and crews on the ground.

The home's owner was out of town, and told investigators that he had recently applied for a permit to demolish the house.

The fire heavily damaged the house, and the fire department and Public Works Department knocked the structure down Saturday afternoon.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews responded to a fire again at 3:27a.m. at the University of Missouri's Ellis library. Firefighters found moderate smoke on the first and second floors of the library. Additional crews arrived on scene, while automatic sprinklers controlled the flames. Firefighters put out the fires using fire extinguishers.

MUPD is investigating the cause of the fire, and does not have an estimate on damages.