Columbia Firefighters Honor Fallen Brother

COLUMBIA- The Columbia Fire Department started Thursday morning by honoring fallen Columbia firefigther Lt. Bruce Britt. Five firetrucks gathered outside of The Crossing to raise a flag in Lt. Britt's honor.

The memorial services at The Crossing are set to begin at 10 a.m. Thursday and will run until about 11:30 a.m. There are no other public events scheduled afterwards.

Columbia is also issuing a traffic protocol to follow during the procession and memorial service. The city said there is no reserved parking, parking at The Crossing will be limited, attendees are strongly encouraged to carpool, and parking is prohibited on Southland Drive, Rock Quarry Road, and Sun Court.

The Crossing is able to hold 1,600 people and there is also room for people to stand.

Lt. Britt was a 23-year veteran of the Columbia Fire Department. He died Saturday, February 22 while helping residents evacuate the University Village Apartments after a walkway collapsed.