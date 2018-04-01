Columbia firefighters look to maintain and attract employees

COLUMBIA - Columbia Professional Firefighters Local 1055 is asking the city of Columbia to listen to requests it plans to make at the Columbia City Council pre-council meeting Monday.

The union said their requests would maintain quality employees, while attracting new potential employees.

Requests to be presented to the council include allowing three employees to utilize vacation days each day, the continuation of a classification and compensation study, the reclassification of fire marshals, compressed work schedules for assistant fire marshals, time and a half for emergency call back and mandatory staffing, and the discontinuation of the city and county territorial agreement.

Columbia Professional Firefighters is asking that the now expired territorial agreement not be renewed in its current state. The union says the $350,000 that is paid to the Boone County Fire Protection District be used to hire more firefighters.

The pre-council meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m.