Columbia First Ward Councilwoman resigns

COLUMBIA - First Ward Councilwoman Ginny Chadwick has resigned, the city said Monday. Chadwick confirmed her resignation at the City Council meeting.

Deputy City Manager Tony St. Romaine said Chadwick resignation will be effective at 12p.m. Tuesday, January 6.

St. Romaine told KOMU 8 News, "Our law department will prepare a resolution for council consideration at [Monday's] meeting to place the special election to fill the unexpired term of the Ward 1 Council member on the April 2015 ballot."

First Ward voters had filed a petition to recall Chadwick from office. Chadwick had been the cause of controversy after she voted against marijuana decriminalization law in Columbia. Chadwick had previously campaigned for the decriminalization of marijuana. She also voted in favor of raising the age of tobacco to 21.

"She hasn't been on the council, obviously, very long," St. Romaine said. "She's done a lot of great things for the city. She's been a very engaged person in terms of her ward and the whole community and trying to make sure she's doing the best for the community. Obviously there's a group that collected enough signatures on a petition to have that issue potentially placed on the April ballot."

The City Council was scheduled to discuss the recall petition at Monday's meeting. The recall election would have been in April.

Instead, the city passed a bill to hold a special election April 7 to fill Chadwick's seat.