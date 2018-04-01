Columbia fugitive arrested driving stolen vehicle

COLUMBIA — Callaway County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Columbia woman after they pulled her over and discovered she had a warrant and was driving a stolen vehicle.

A Callaway County Sheriff's Office deputy was traveling State Road HH on Tuesday when he saw a car being driven by Andrea Martin. Martin was wanted in Callaway and Montgomery counties on stealing charges. The deputy did a registration check on the car and determined it to be stolen out of Columbia.

Several Callaway County deputies, Fulton Police officers, and Missouri Highway Patrol troopers worked together to initiate a traffic stop. Four people were in the vehicle, all of whom were detained for further investigation.

Martin and one passenger, Robert Gibson, 41, of Columbia were arrested. The other two subjects were released with no charges. Both Martin and Gibson were taken to the Callaway County Jail where they'll remain pending bond.

Martin was charged with a felony Callaway County warrant, felony Montgomery County warrant, and tampering with a motor vehicle. Her bond is $47,500. Gibson was charged with possession of an illegal weapon and drug paraphernalia. His bond is $1,000.