Columbia Gas Leak Shuts Down Part of Downtown

Workers were installing a sewer main between the Columbia Fire Department and the bus station. Officials said the line did not appear on their work map.

"They had done the precautions of locating the lines and, unfortunately, this line just wasn't on that locator," said Mark Grindstaff, Columbia Public Works supervisor.

Workers had to close part of tenth street in order to fix the sewer main and cap off the gas line. The sidewalk should be cleared in a couple of days.