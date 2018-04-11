Columbia girl will compete at The Masters

2 years 2 weeks 11 hours ago Sunday, March 27 2016 Mar 27, 2016 Sunday, March 27, 2016 5:56:00 AM CDT March 27, 2016 in Sports
By: Luke Slabaugh, KOMU 8 Sports Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - 10-year-old Siena Minor will compete at The Masters in Augusta, Georgia.

The Columbia native is a finalist in the Drive, Chip, & Putt skills competition. She will compete against other girls her age on Sunday, April 3, the eve of the Masters. The competition will air on The Golf Channel.

"I'm really excited to meet all the pro's and meet the other girls in my age group," Minor said. "That'll be really fun."  

Ashley Gross-Minor, Siena's mother, says her child is lethal at each of driving, chipping, and putting. She most admires the distance and straightness of her daughter's drives.

"She's a gamer," Gross-Minor said. "She loves the competition, and she has a really bright future ahead of her. We're excited." 

At home, Minor uses K-VEST technology to work on her swing mechanics. She wears a vest, a belt, and a sensor on her hand. The devices capture all the angles and movement involved in her swing. It's one of the technologies Gross-Minor and her husband use for their business, Show Me Golf Fitness. 

"We can make sure she's in the right sequence within her swing to get the most power and the most accuracy," Gross-Minor said. 

Minor most recently compeleted at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky for the regional qualifiers of Drive, Chip & Putt. 

"It was really nerve-wracking and exciting," Minor said.

Nerves were an issue early at Valhalla. Siena shined during the chipping competition, but shanked a couple drives out of bounds.

"We were all kind of looking at each other like - oh no, she might not make it," Gross-Minor said. "When they announced her [in first place] I got super teary-eyed."

Siena and her mother laugh about some miscommunication that happened during the competition. Siena misread the leaderboard, and was devastated to find out she was in last place at Valhalla - or so she thought.

"When I looked up and they were drawing the leaderboard, they were actually doing the putt and it said '40,'" Minor said. "And all the other scores said 80, 81, 82, and I thought I got in last place. But when they put up my score, I saw that I was in first place."

Her mother couldn't believe it, either. 

"She ran up to me just bawling," Gross-Minor said. "She was saying 'I got the lowest score. I didn't win, I got the lowest score.' And I said, there's no way. So we walk over to the board and saw that she won. " 

Siena's older brother, Sean, also competed in the skills competition. In his age bracket, he finished in fourth - shy of a spot in the Augusta-based finals. However, Gross-Minor said Sean will be with them as a spectator in what promises to be a fun-filled spring break trip for the family.

Minor's career aspirations include playing college basketball, going pro in golf, and studying to be an orthopaedic surgeon. She said she's reading books about the medical field, and it's captivated her interest. 

Along the way, several of Siena's career idols have sent her words of encouragement. Pro golfer Lexi Thompson tweeted her a message urging her to follow her dreams. The Missouri women's golf team also sent her a postcard from Arizona. 

Minor said she was happy to jump right in to the sport with the rest of her family; her father, mother, and brother also play.

"It's really fun to go out there, as a family, and play a bunch of games and compete against each other," Minor said. 

More News

Grid
List

Two suspects hospitalized after a car is stolen
Two suspects hospitalized after a car is stolen
JEFFERSON CITY -Two car theft suspects were taken by EMS after a chase ended in a crash Tuesday afternoon. ... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 Tuesday, April 10, 2018 9:15:00 PM CDT April 10, 2018 in News

"Nothing to be ashamed of" is event's message on domestic violence
"Nothing to be ashamed of" is event's message on domestic violence
FULTON - The Callaway County Coalition Against Rape and Domestic Violence encouraged sexual assault survivors to use their voice at... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 Tuesday, April 10, 2018 8:27:00 PM CDT April 10, 2018 in News

MU neurologist says new Alzheimer's study is "a great breakthrough"
MU neurologist says new Alzheimer's study is "a great breakthrough"
COLUMBIA - An MU neurologist is heralding new research that has identified a gene that makes people more likely to... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 Tuesday, April 10, 2018 7:15:00 PM CDT April 10, 2018 in News

Boone County needs 911 operators, detention officers, more
Boone County needs 911 operators, detention officers, more
COLUMBIA – Five departments in Boone County joined forces on Tuesday to try and increase their ranks. The Sheriff's... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 Tuesday, April 10, 2018 7:03:00 PM CDT April 10, 2018 in News

Man admits shooting at parish door, six cars after priest was unavailable
Man admits shooting at parish door, six cars after priest was unavailable
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City police say a man has confessed to firing 12 rounds at six cars at a... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 Tuesday, April 10, 2018 6:39:00 PM CDT April 10, 2018 in News

Art gallery gives Columbia veterans an outlet for their emotions
Art gallery gives Columbia veterans an outlet for their emotions
COLUMBIA – Unity of Columbia and the Columbia Vet Center is helping some veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder express their... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 Tuesday, April 10, 2018 6:33:00 PM CDT April 10, 2018 in News

CPS requires sobriety checks at prom
CPS requires sobriety checks at prom
COLUMBIA - Sobriety testing will be conducted at Columbia high school proms this year. CPS Spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark said,... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 Tuesday, April 10, 2018 6:14:00 PM CDT April 10, 2018 in News

House investigative committee to release report on Greitens Wednesday
House investigative committee to release report on Greitens Wednesday
JEFFERSON CITY - The House Special Investigative Committee will release its report on Gov. Eric Greitens on Wednesday at 5... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 Tuesday, April 10, 2018 6:00:00 PM CDT April 10, 2018 in News

Missouri health data lists depression as an issue for several counties
Missouri health data lists depression as an issue for several counties
JEFFERSON CITY – A new report shows depression is the most common health factor for residents in Boone County. The... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 Tuesday, April 10, 2018 3:59:00 PM CDT April 10, 2018 in News

Former administrator sentenced for stealing around $227,000
Former administrator sentenced for stealing around $227,000
JEFFERSON CITY- The former administrator of the Pettis County Ambulance District was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for embezzling more... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 Tuesday, April 10, 2018 3:57:00 PM CDT April 10, 2018 in News

Rolla woman indicted in connection with deadly heroin overdose
Rolla woman indicted in connection with deadly heroin overdose
ROLLA - A woman faces charges including involuntary manslaughter and delivery of a controlled substance in connection with a heroin-related... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 Tuesday, April 10, 2018 3:50:58 PM CDT April 10, 2018 in News

Judge issues partial gag rule in Greitens case
Judge issues partial gag rule in Greitens case
ST. LOUIS- A judge has issued a partial gag order for attorneys and witnesses in the criminal case against... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 Tuesday, April 10, 2018 3:23:00 PM CDT April 10, 2018 in News

Woman's attorney accuses governor's team of 'smear campaign'
Woman's attorney accuses governor's team of 'smear campaign'
ST. LOUIS — The attorney for a woman who had an affair with Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens is accusing... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 Tuesday, April 10, 2018 1:24:00 PM CDT April 10, 2018 in News

Worker's comp claim refers to "murder" at home where Carl DeBrodie lived
Worker's comp claim refers to "murder" at home where Carl DeBrodie lived
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A woman who worked for the care facility where Carl DeBrodie disappeared from in 2017 said she... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 Tuesday, April 10, 2018 11:23:00 AM CDT April 10, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Dryer fire displaces two families
UPDATE: Dryer fire displaces two families
COLUMBIA - Two families lost their homes Tuesday after an early-morning duplex fire. Columbia firefighters arrived at... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 Tuesday, April 10, 2018 9:39:00 AM CDT April 10, 2018 in News

Second teenager arrested for gunfire in northeast Columbia
Second teenager arrested for gunfire in northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a second teenager in connection with a shots fired incident in the Indian Hills neighborhood in... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 Tuesday, April 10, 2018 8:02:41 AM CDT April 10, 2018 in News

Columbia Public School Board welcomes two new board members
Columbia Public School Board welcomes two new board members
COLUMBIA - The induction of two new board members, a board presidential election and appropriations of a $30 million bond... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 7:15:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

New website breaks down Missouri health data by zip code
New website breaks down Missouri health data by zip code
MISSOURI - A new Missouri health data website can tell you the top and bottom ranked zip codes in a... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 6:48:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 51°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
5am 44°
6am 45°
7am 45°
8am 48°
a timeout occurred after 10 seconds trying to acquire a exclusive lock with name [WHATS_ON_NOW].