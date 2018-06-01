Columbia Groups to Study Pot Cultivation Measure

COLUMBIA (AP) - A Columbia substance abuse panel and the city's Board of Health are reviewing a proposed ordinance that would let residents grow up to six marijuana plants with a doctor's permission.

The measure sponsored by City Councilwoman Barbara Hoppe also would make cultivation of up to six plants by the general public a municipal violation with a maximum fine of $250.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the City Council tabled the ordinance Monday and asked the Substance Abuse Advisory Commission to work with the Board of Health to make a recommendation in four months.

A decade ago the city changed punishment for possession of up to 35 grams of pot to a $250 fine, though residents still are subject to federal and state laws banning marijuana possession and use.