Columbia gym breaks personal record in memberships

COLUMBIA - Columbia's Anytime Fitness had a record-breaking membership day in January despite a report that said people have already given up on their New Year's resolution.

On one day this month the gym had 29 new members sign-up, beating their previous record in 2015 by 8 memberships.

A report on the Statistic Brain Research Institute website showed more than one-third of people have given up on their New Year's resolutions by the end of January.

However, Anytime Fitness manager Tyler Zimmer said the gym has had a large turnout all month long.

One member of the Anytime Fitness staff in Columbia, Victoria Little, said she heard more New Year's resolution talk during January of 2015, than in 2016.

"I wanna say that they do come in and they ask the people who sign-up, they're like, so how many New Year's resolutioners have you had. And, I mean, I can estimate because the month is busy this month, but its not like people say 'I'm gonna do it for my New Year's resolution', ya know," Little said.

Zimmer said it is usual for Anytime Fitness to get a slight surge of people who sign-up for memberships at the beginning of the year, and start to see attendance fall by mid-February.