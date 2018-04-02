Columbia hair stylist gives haircuts to the homeless

COLUMBIA - A Columbia hairstylist gave haircuts to homeless people Sunday night at the Saint Francis House.

Anna Clemens works at Salon Nefisa in downtown Columbia. She got inspired when she saw a YouTube video of a hair stylist in New York giving homeless people haircuts.

Sunday night was the first time she did this for the community.

She and several other hair stylists from around Columbia got together to give haircuts to the guests of the Saint Francis House.

She hopes the hair cuts will give people motivation and make them feel good.

"Everybody here has a story and everybody's is different. You know, how they got here and why they got here. Nobody really thinks about how they feel when they get a haircut. You feel good," Clemens said.

Clemens has been a hair stylist for five years. She said although she enjoys the art part of her job, she truly enjoys seeing how happy her customers are after they get their new haircut.