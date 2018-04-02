Columbia Health Officials Investigate E. Coli Samples

COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services tested five Boone County residents for E. coli and so far, four of the samples were positive.

Investigators, though, have been unable to find a link between the cases.

Officials cannot say if there is a connection between the St. Louis e. coli outbreak and Boone county cases.

Public health officials tell anyone experiencing symptoms to seek medical attention.