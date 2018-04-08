Columbia Highways Crowded with Motorcycles

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Office of Emergency Management advises drivers to avoid the intersection of I-70 and Highway 63 as well as the Boone County Fairgrounds for at least a few hours. It's due to the national bikers roundup. Cars covered the highway for most of the afternoon.

The Columbia Police Department and Emergency Management said they prepared for the traffic and have enough officers on site. They have contingency plans if anything goes wrong. Police turned off traffic lights at this intersection and directed traffic themselves. Lights are back on and traffic is moving better. No one would say if traffic will get worse tonight or not.