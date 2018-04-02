Columbia hires new finance director

COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia announced Thursday the hiring of Michele Nix as the city's new finance director.

"The job will be a new challenge and the opportunity is exciting to make a difference in my city," Nix said.

Nix is a certified public accountant. She has most recently served as the chief financial officer of Missouri State Employee's Retirement System.

"The City must continually monitor its pension plans. Michele's experience at MOSERS will be a very valuable asset to the City in this regard," Blattel said.

Nix earned her bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Missouri and her master's degree in business administration from William Woods University in Columbia.

"I've loved Columbia ever since I went to the university. I left, but then came back and this is where I've planted myself," Nix said. "Things happen for a reason and Columbia is part of that for me."

Nix is currently the president of the Public Pension Financial Forum, and holds memberships in professional organizations including the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Missouri Society of CPA's, and Association of Government Accountants and Government Finance Officers Association.

Nix is the second hire announced Thursday, following the naming of new City Prosecutor John McManus.

Current Finance Director John Blattel will retire on March 11. Nix will be sworn in at the City Council meeting on March 7.