Columbia Historic Preservation Commission Honors Most Notable Properties

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Historic Preservation Commission will honor the five most notable properties in Columbia for 2011 at an annual gala Wednesday night at Columbia Regional Library. The five properties are Douglass High School, Columbia Municipal Airport which is now Cosmo Park, the Haden Building on 901 East Broadway, the A. Fredendahl house on 601 West Broadway and the Joseph and Mary Duncan House on 1602 Hinkson Avenue.

Douglass high school dates back to 1917, built for Columbia's African-American population prior to desegregation in 1954.

The Haden Building dates back to 1921 and is now the site of Commerce Bank. It was once the site of the Haden Opera House.

There are currently 118 "most notable" properties in Columbia, with five more to be added Wednesday.

The Historic Preservation Commission's Most Notable Properties Gala will be at 7 p.m. at Columbia Public Library. The event is free and open to the public. The event was originally scheduled for February 1 but rescheduled because of snow.