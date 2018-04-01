Columbia Historical Interactive Map Project

Columbia - The city has a new project called the Interactive Historic Map Project. The map will lay out all of the historical locations in Columbia. This is the first stage of the project, and it will be fully launched for use this summer.

Currently there is a temporary map in Google Maps that shows some of the already selected historical locations. In the Google Map, those areas outlined in red. The final map will have historic information and pictures for each location.

The public has the opportunity to give input on selected properties through electronic surveys. The surveys are sorted by themes, some of them include colleges, districts, downtown and residential areas. The surveys will be open until May 27th.

Historic preservation consultant Deb Sheals will be holding a public meeting today to highlight the project at Columbia City Hall starting at 7 p.m.

http://www.gocolumbiamo.com/Planning/Commissions/HPC/InteractiveHistoricMap.php