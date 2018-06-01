Columbia home damaged after garage fire

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department responded to a house fire on Valleywood Court just after 9 a.m. Friday.

Battalion Chief Brad Fraizer said when firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke and fire in the garage. He said they had the fire under control in about 30 minutes and no one was injured.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but there were two cats inside. EMS wrapped one cat in a blanket on the sidewalk and gave it oxygen. Fraizer said it is OK. that cat was later transported to a veterinarian for further evaluation. A second cat was found safe after the fire was under control, according to firefighters.

Fraizer said the fire started in the garage and spread up into the attic before moving through the rest of the house. Smoke was visible on the scene coming up through holes in the roof. The entire inside of the garage was charred and windows in the home were shattered.

Firefighters do not know the cause of the fire or an estimate of damage.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect the most recent information.