Columbia home damaged in fire

COLUMBIA - A Columbia family is recovering after an aggressive Monday evening fire that damaged their home.

On Monday night, eight units from the Columbia Fire Department responded a two-story home fire at 1300 White Oak Lane.

Firefighters aggressively fought the fire for 30 minutes using aerial waterway and multiple hand lines.

Two adults and four children were inside the home during the fire, but escaped without any injuries.

Embers from a torch used earlier in the day for plumbing repairs caused the fire, according to Assistant Fire Marshal Mike Bauer.

Damages are estimated at $150,000.