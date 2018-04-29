Columbia home invasion suspect still at large

COLUMBIA - A suspect was still at large Monday after police said he forced his way into a residence and stole an undisclosed amount of money Friday.

According to a news release from the Columbia Police Department the suspect knocked on a door on Moniteau Court and forced his way into a residence.

Once inside the suspect wielded a knife and demanded money from the victim, according the release.

The suspect is then accused of taking an unknown amount of money and fled on foot.

The victim was not hurt during the break in.