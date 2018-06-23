Columbia Home Prices Increase, Southeast Growing Fast

4 years 1 month 3 days ago Monday, May 19 2014 May 19, 2014 Monday, May 19, 2014 7:02:00 PM CDT May 19, 2014 in News
By: Emily Spain, KOMU 8 Anchor
loading

COLUMBIA - Recently, growth in downtown Columbia has made the headlines as more and more apartment complexes join the city's skyline. But, the town is growing outside of the district as well.

Linda and Dave Janish are a part of that growth. The couple moved to Columbia from Wichita and spent a year searching for the perfect house. They found it in the Old Hawthorne neighborhood, on what realtors call the southeast side of town.

"It felt like we were living in the country with easy access to the city. It's very close to 63, which you can get any place you want to in Columbia fairly quickly," Linda said.

The Janishs aren't the only ones hoping to unload moving trucks on that side of town. While brand-new houses line many of the streets in the Old Hawthorne development off of Route WW, there are plenty of empty lots primed for more construction as the neighborhood continues to grow. In the past ten years, the southeast side of Columbia has seen the largest increase in growth.

According to the Columbia Board of Realtors, the number of new listings has increased by nearly 70 percent between 2004 and 2013. This, while other areas of Columbia have only grown by 8 percent or less, some not at all.

New listings in Columbia. Percent change between 2004 & 2013

Realtor for Crane & Crane and director of the Columbia Board of Realtors, Jessica Kempf, said the recent interest in living in southeast CoMo is because it's brand-new territory.

"There's a lot of land out here that hasn't been developed and you know there's a lot of room to grow on the east side of town, so I think it's going to be the next hot spot," Kempf said.

The reigning hot spot? The southwest side. If you take a look at the raw numbers from 2013, and not the percent difference over the past ten years, the southwest side dominates in both the number of homes sold and the amount of new listings in 2013.

Number of New Listings Around Columbia in 2013

"There's quite a few of subdivisions still going in the southwest, which is pretty amazing, because you're like are they ever going to run out of room, I mean eventually they're going to run into the Missouri river," Kempf said.

Columbia's City Planner Steve MacIntyre said this continuous growth is a good thing.

"Growth for the city as a whole right now, it's been picking back up. We do have a lot of new exciting growth opportunities. Housing is back up, it's an exciting time," he said.

It's especially exciting for some as price tags on houses are on their way up too. In the past ten years, all areas of town have seen at least a five percent increase in selling price, but home prices in the southeast and central Columbia rose the most, more than the southwest.

Median Sale Price Difference Between 2004 & 2013

Kempf said the prices went up in the central city thanks to more conveniences nearby like Walgreens and Lucky's and people renovating older homes. Overall, she said it's good to see home sales increasing citywide.

"It benefits everybody that lives here, it generates that tax revenue, it generates school revenue so it makes everything better. And I don't think you can just stay stagnate in Columbia, you have to either grow or you're going to decline, there's no way to just stay even keel, so we choose to grow," Kempf said.

And the Janishs are excited to be a part of that growth, as they unpack and establish new roots in Columbia.

"We both felt once we got to Columbia that it felt right and we just both got the feeling that this is where we wanted to spend our time," Janish said.

Below, see a look at the difference in median sale prices, number of listings and sold homes in all the different areas of Columbia. Source: Columbia Board of Realtors

More News

Grid
List

Inmate charged with capital murder in Kansas deputy deaths
Inmate charged with capital murder in Kansas deputy deaths
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A 30-year-old inmate was charged Friday with capital murder in the shooting deaths of... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 8:41:21 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

Credit card skimmer found at Boonville gas station
Credit card skimmer found at Boonville gas station
BOONVILLE – Police said a technician at a local gas station found an internal skimmer device inside a gas pump... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 4:49:00 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

Fulton man convicted of a dozen sex crimes
Fulton man convicted of a dozen sex crimes
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Fulton man could face more than 200 years in prison after being found guilty of 12... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 4:01:00 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

U.S. House passes farm bill, sparking concern from advocacy groups
U.S. House passes farm bill, sparking concern from advocacy groups
JEFFERSON CITY – The U.S. House passed the 2018 farm bill, formally known as the Agriculture and Nutrition Act of... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 3:49:00 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

Missouri farmers affected by drought conditions in spite of the rain
Missouri farmers affected by drought conditions in spite of the rain
FULTON - Despite rainfall these past two days, statistics show most of Missouri is dryer than usual. Data released... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 3:37:00 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

Update: Witnesses testify in sentencing phase of Moberly murder trial
Update: Witnesses testify in sentencing phase of Moberly murder trial
HUNTSVILLE – The sentencing phase of the trial for a convicted murderer began Friday. Jeffrey Nichols was convicted Thursday... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 3:15:00 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

University leaders to appeal ruling saying grad students are employees
University leaders to appeal ruling saying grad students are employees
COLUMBIA - Graduate students at the University of Missouri celebrated Thursday after they were officially considered employees, but the celebration... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 2:32:00 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

UM Curators believe progress has been made since 2015 protests
UM Curators believe progress has been made since 2015 protests
COLUMBIA - MU has faced big challenges in recent years - from changes in administration to loss of state funding... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 1:43:00 PM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Missing girl no longer believed to be abducted
UPDATE: Missing girl no longer believed to be abducted
KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Police Department has canceled an Amber Alert for Brajean Sledge, a missing 15-year-old girl... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 10:29:00 AM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

Confusion swirls on border after Trump reversal on families
Confusion swirls on border after Trump reversal on families
McALLEN, Texas (AP) — Immigration enforcement on the U.S.-Mexico border was plunged deeper into chaos over President Donald Trump's... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 7:52:00 AM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Gov. Parson signed first set of bills Friday
UPDATE: Gov. Parson signed first set of bills Friday
JEFFERSON CITY – Gov. Mike Parson signed his first five bills as Missouri's governor Friday. The bills he signed... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

More than 30 children become sick at Florida summer camp
More than 30 children become sick at Florida summer camp
(CNN) -- More than 30 children attending a summer camp in Florida were taken to the hospital Thursday after they... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 7:12:00 AM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

One dead in car accident near Laurie
One dead in car accident near Laurie
MORGAN COUNTY - Authorities said a Gravois Mills woman died in a one-vehicle car accident near Laurie, Missouri. According... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 6:32:00 AM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

Missouri kicks off stillbirth prevention initiative
Missouri kicks off stillbirth prevention initiative
JEFFERSON CITY - A statewide campaign encourages expecting mothers to monitor their infant's movement in the womb. The Missouri... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 Friday, June 22, 2018 4:14:00 AM CDT June 22, 2018 in News

New Bloomfield leaders meet for first time under new mayor
New Bloomfield leaders meet for first time under new mayor
NEW BLOOMFIELD - After months of tension between citizens and city officials, the city council met for the first time... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 21 2018 Jun 21, 2018 Thursday, June 21, 2018 9:30:00 PM CDT June 21, 2018 in News

Auxvasse police warn of door-to-door salesmen, company pushes back
Auxvasse police warn of door-to-door salesmen, company pushes back
AUXVASSE - Police in Auxvasse posted a warning on Facebook Wednesday about unlicensed salesmen in the area, but the company... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 21 2018 Jun 21, 2018 Thursday, June 21, 2018 7:15:00 PM CDT June 21, 2018 in News

Activist share their voices at a male sexual abuse conference
Activist share their voices at a male sexual abuse conference
JEFFERSON CITY - 1 and 6 males are sexually abused by the time they are 18. For the first time... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 21 2018 Jun 21, 2018 Thursday, June 21, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 21, 2018 in News

MU changes rules on sick time and layoff assistance
MU changes rules on sick time and layoff assistance
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri is changing some of its rules and regulations to offer more leave and layoff... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 21 2018 Jun 21, 2018 Thursday, June 21, 2018 5:34:00 PM CDT June 21, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 67°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4am 64°
5am 64°
6am 62°
7am 63°