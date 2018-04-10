Columbia Hospital Leader Leaving for New Position

COLUMBIA - Sallie Houser-Hanfelder announced Wednesday she will leave her position as director of the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital in Columbia to take a new position in Texas.

Houser-Hanfelder has been appointed to serve as director of the Central Texas VA Health Care System in Temple, Tex. effective Aug. 11. Houser-Hanfelder has served as director of the Columbia hospital since 2006.

During her tenure, the hospital has seen a 12.5 percent net increase in the number of veterans treated and a 30 percent increase in annual outpatient visits. The hospital has also added nearly 330 employees to the payroll since 2007.