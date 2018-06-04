Columbia Hospitals Don't Use Drug Tied to Outbreak

COLUMBIA (AP) - Columbia hospitals don't use the type of drug that federal officials have linked to recent cases of fungal meningitis.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say there are more than 90 confirmed cases of the rare form of fungal meningitis. The outbreak spans nine states and has killed at least seven people. Cases haven't been reported in Missouri.

Mary Jenkins, public relations manager for University of Missouri Health Care, told The Columbia Daily Tribune that hospital didn't buy any of the steroid vials in question from the pharmacy that's recalling the drug.

Jacob Luecke, media relations manager for Boone Hospital Center, said that hospital is also not impacted by the recall, and Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital says it buys its steroid injectables from another company.