Columbia Hosts 61st Independence Day Celebration

COLUMBIA - Columbia's 61st Fourth of July Celebration kicked off at 6:30 Thursday night.

The city hosted festivities at Peace Park and Flat Branch Park.

The parking and celebration were free to the public, and festivities included games, and live music. Flat Branch Park had several activities for children including obstacle courses and a pop-a-shot.

Fireworks were set off around 9:15 p.m. and lasted for about a half hour.

Columbia residents said they were impressed by the fireworks show.