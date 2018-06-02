Columbia hosts annual hazardous waste drop-off event

By: Brittany Mobley, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia hosted an event that made garage cleaning a lot easier for people in the area. 

The City of Columbia, Boone County and the University of Missouri had the annual tire, electronic waste and household hazardous waste (HHW) collection event. They collected household items like light bulbs and batteries.

District Manager for the Mid Missouri Solid Waste Management District Leland Rehard said this is an event meant to make discarding items more convenient.

"These are items that are really difficult to dispose of and recycle for most folks," Rehard said. "Either they are banned from the landfill, not encouraged to be taken to landfills, or not collected curbside for your recycling."

Though the host location for the event changes, the idea is popular in Mid-Missouri. 

"This is an idea that’s been going on for a long time where you have one place you can bring it all to and we take care of it," Rehard said. "You don't have to get out of your care. We unload it and you're on your way.”

One Columbia resident takes advantage of this opportunity as often as possible. Mark Mills said he brought items to the event for the past two years. 

"We had some extra paint left over that the previous owners of a home had," Mills said. "So it’s just handy to be able to pick that up and clean out the garage, bring it over here, drive through, and drop it off.”

Rehard said even though they were able to serve close to 450 cars, they had to cut the line off before the end time for the event. 

"This isn’t something that people have to reserve a spot for or anything like that. It’s just first come first serve and we do our best to make sure everything it off the lot by the end of the day."

Residents are also able to drop off items at HHW Collection Facility between April and November. For a list of qualifying items and locations of facilities, go to The City of Columbia website.



