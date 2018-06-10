Columbia Hosts Autism Summit

COLUMBIA - One in 100 people have autism. Today, families dealing with autism gathered in Columbia and shared stories and resources at the Piece By Piece" Conference.



The conference featured personal accounts from people with autism, as well as parents.



In addition, 11 booths were set up for individuals to learn about law, medical, and other educational information for people with autism.



"We have a presentation on visual strategies, teach families how to take visual information and put it together for their children," Teresa Schmitter, TouchPoint Manager of Clinical Services, said.



More than 80 people took part in the event.



For more information about autism, visit http://touchpointautism.org/.