Columbia Housing Market on the Rise

COLUMBIA - A local realtors group said Thursday local housing sales are on the rise thanks to an early spring. Kim Coleman, president of the Columbia Board of Realtors, an earlier spring means more houses hit the market quicker.

According to a news release from the group, pending home sales are up 109 percent in February in comparison to 2011. Pending home sales act as an indicator for future home sales.

"I think part of it is because of the weather, this wonderful weather and the fact that our spring has started so early. We're seeing a lot more houses on the market and a lot more buyers out there and houses are going under contract faster," Coleman said.

A housing recession engulfed other parts of the country in past years. Columbia has not been hit as hard as other parts of the country.

"This is such a dynamic town, I mean we have a really good market, it's fairly steady. We don't have the recession...we're not recession-proof, but we don't have the highs and lows that you see in other markets," Coleman said.

Also, Coleman said she had seen an increase in housing construction in Columbia.