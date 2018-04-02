Columbia Imagined Hosts Public Forum

COLUMBIA - Columbia Imagined, the new "Plan for How We Live & Grow" hosted a public forum about the future of Columbia Wednesday night.

Patrick Zenner, the development services manager for the City of Columbia, asked questions about what residents hoped to maintain and what they hoped to change about the city.

"The city is most in need of a single document that explains some of the city's duties to protect the city," Zenner said. "Currently, there is not one and the city doesn't know who is in charge of what."

Patrons at the meeting said the city landscaping, the University of Missouri and recreational areas are among their favorite parts about the city.

They listed a lack of voice for students, transportation problems, safety concerns and affordable housing as potential areas of concern in the city.

The meeting was the second of six to discuss the third phase of the project.

Anybody can take a survey about the Columbia Imagine project.