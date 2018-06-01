Columbia Imagined Offers Last Chances for Public Opinion

COLUMBIA - The last "Columbia Imagined" public opinion meeting is set for Wednesday from 5:30-7 p.m. Residents can share their concerns for the city's future and ask officials questions about the comprehensive plan for growth at the meeting.

There is also a survey available online for those who cannot make the public meeting, and it will be open until May 24. These are the last chances for input until public hearings on the plan begin before the Columbia Planning and Zoning Commission and Columbia City Council in June.