Columbia Ind. School to break ground on new athletic, arts center

COLUMBIA - Columbia Independent School (CIS) is set to break ground this spring on a new Athletics and Arts Center after raising $1.3 million through its "Building Excellence" campaign.

"The Athletics and Arts Center is the next phase of our endeavor to make the CIS campus Columbia's premier place to learn," said Bridgid Kinney, director of development at Columbia Independent School.

Kinney said the center will feature a full-size basketball court, a multi-purpose stage, an athletic field, classrooms and more.

CIS opened its doors in the fall of 1998 in Hickman Hall on the Stephens College campus to 55 students in grades six through nine.

Then in 2002, CIS established its lower school program in the previous Sacred Heart Parish School building on Locust Street. Columbia Independent School moved to its current building on North Stadium Boulevard in 2009, unifying the junior kindergarten through 12th grade students under one roof. Now, 322 students attend CIS.

"Our faculty, coaches, and music directors have been very creative with how they have worked within the physical space provided in our current building," said CIS Head of School Adam Dubé. "We are fortunate to have a number of strong CIS supporters who are committed to seeing us provide state-of-the-art athletics and music facilities to best serve our growing enrollment needs."

The capital campaign funds raised thus far have been contributed through a number of private and corporate donors in the Columbia area. The estimated total cost of the project is $2.5 million.

Columbia Independent School is a coeducational, nonsectarian, college-preparatory school, serving students in junior kindergarten through 12th grade.