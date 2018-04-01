Columbia Investigating Three Robberies

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police are investigating three robberies over the past two months in the Kennesaw/Saddlebrook Area of Columbia.

The first robbery took place on February 15, 2012, at 3800 Saddlebrook Place. At 6:40p.m., two suspects, described as black males between the ages of 20 and 25, demanded a woman's purse and pulled out guns pointed at another male victim. According to the press release, the two suspects were wearing all black clothing with the hoods pulled up on their sweatshirts.

The second robbery happened on March 13, 2012, at 1115 Kennesaw Ridge. At 12:40 a.m., a black male suspect jerked open the passenger door of a car from which the male victim was dropping off the female victim. The suspect displayed a knife and took an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect in his twenties and wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt.

The third incident is referred to as a strong arm robbery on March 23, 2012 at 1115 Kennesaw Ridge. A female victim saw the suspect, who was described as a black male wearing a t-shirt and jeans, running towards her when she was walking to her car at 11:05 p.m. The woman was able to get back to her car, but the suspect grabbed her duffle bag and fled the area on foot.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.