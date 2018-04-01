Columbia Issues Peak Warning

The department asks energy customers to conserve Wednesday afternoon between noon and 7 p.m.

The department offers these steps to conserve energy:

- Set thermostats to 78 degrees and turn up the thermostat to 82 degrees when the building is unoccupied.

- Close window shades that receive direct sunlight.

- Delay doing laundry.

- Postpone using automatic dishwashers and dehumidifiers.

- Avoid heating up the kitchen by grilling, using the microwave or preparing a cool meal.

- Check and change the air conditioning/furnace filter so the unit can run efficiently.