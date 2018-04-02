Columbia Junior Highs will Release Students Early Due to Heat

COLUMBIA - West Junior High School and Jefferson Junior High School will dismiss on Wednesday Aug. 22 and Thursday, Aug. 23 due to heat at 11:30am. West and Jefferson Junior High Schools are the only two schools in the Columbia Public School district that do not have air conditioning. The two schools are scheduled to have air conditioning installed over the next two summers.

UPDATE: Columbia Public Schools extended the dismissal to Friday, Aug. 24. School will end at 11:30 a.m.