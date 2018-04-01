Columbia Kids Get Messy

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Library hosted Messy Time for Columbia children and their parents on Wednesday.

Plenty of kids got their hands, and for some, their whole bodies dirty enjoying messy activities in the sunshine behind the library. Some opted for messy food like pudding and applesauce, while others tried their hand at chalk art or play dough.

Each child was able to take a 'Recipes for Fun' booklet to continue the mess at home with recipes like Kool-Aid scented play dough. The booklets are also available to pick up at the library if children weren't able to make it to the event.

For those interested in joining the fun at the library this summer, people can begin registering for the Columbia Public Library's summer reading program this coming Monday. All you'll have to do is visit the library and go to the children's section.