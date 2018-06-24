Columbia Landmark Prepares to Close

It was very busy all morning at the store. Lines were long on both the men's and women's sides of the store. The store's owner will close the doors for the last time within the next four to six weeks. Long time customers say it's the end of an era. But after Dale Puckett passed away this year leaving his wife in charge, one customer says the time is right.

"Dale and Vicki were a team to run this business, both sides of the business. For Vicki to take it and run it on her own, unless it's just really fun for her, it's probably not realistic," said Puckett's customer Wally Bley.

Vicki Puckett had tried to sell the store to new management but eventually decided to close the store and sell the building instead.