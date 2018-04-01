Columbia Lawyer Calls for End to SWAT Use

"The fact is, using SWAT tactics instills terror in people, non-violent people for the most part," said Viets.

The complaint is mostly referring to the February raid of a home on Klinoch Ct. which resulted in the shooting death of a family dog. Viet's formal complaint comes weeks after Ed Rosenthal, a Piedmont, California man, emailed an official complaint to the police department.

It was the first complaint recieved about the incident.

"The problem is when you have just people from California complaining, people wonder if anyone from around here cares or not," said Viets. Officer Jessie Hayden of the Columbia Police Department said Viets did not go about it the right way.

"The better course of action would be to attend a city council meeting and speak to the city council," said Hayden. Hayden said the police department made several changes to it's search warrant execution policies and is looking into other methods of dog handling.