Columbia library offers job support

COLUMBIA – Daniel Boone Regional Library now offers drop-in job skills classes to help residents learn the tools needed to successfully apply and navigate in the digital age.

The trainings are designed to provide career support tutorials through the library's website, help with filling out online job applications, creating resumes and navigating the internet.

Classes will be offered is offered twice per month on Monday nights from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the training center on the second floor of the library.

Brandy Sanchez, coordinator of adult technology classes, said the job skill sessions are for both employed and unemployed residents.

"Our goal of the program is to provide an outlet for digital literacy," Sanchez said. "What we do is provide our community with the digital tools and the technical skills to help them advance to help them secure that job or to help them find promotion within their situation."

The classes are free, and registration is not required for drop-in classes at the library.

Library visitor Suzanne Tillman said the classes are beneficial for Columbia youth.

"I think it will be beneficial as far as the youth goes," Tillman said. "Anything that is free for the community and allows them to learn and get knowledge about jobs is valuable."

This class is among a series of 30 different technology classes planned for the months of September and November.

The library will host a more in-depth job search workshop Monday, November 6 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.