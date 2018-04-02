Columbia looks for community feedback for water resource plan

COLUMBIA — The city of Columbia wants to hear community feedback as they develop a water resource plan to ensure a reliable and cost-effective water supply for the next 25 years.

An open house will be held at the Activity and Recreation Center from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm to educate the public on possible options. Once people have attended and seen the different possibilities, they will be asked to fill out a survey and express their opinions.

Topics that are going to be discussed include whether the existing water supply and infrastructure is adequate for present and future demands, recycling and reusing water, and how to efficiently conserve water.

The City’s primary water supply source is an aquifer located in the McBaine Bottoms near the Missouri River.

"I like to think of it as a cave underground that's filled with water. So one thing we're looking at is, that's a really big aquifer. Should we continue to get our water from that source, or another source?" Connie Kacprowicz, utility services specialist said.

Alternative options that attendees can learn more about include the expansion of the McBaine Bottoms current system, the rehabilitation of wells in the city limits, or turning to surface water like the Missouri River.

"If you go to other sources of water, like surface water, whether it be a river or a lake, you're going to have more of an impact on anything going on in the environment," Kacprowicz said.

People are encouraged to come in any time during the open house.

Fact sheets are available on the city's website.