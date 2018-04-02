Columbia Lures New Airline With $3 Million Dollars

COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia, along with other Mid-Missouri partners, are offering American Airlines a $3 million dollar revenue guarantee in exchange for the airline's service.

Columbia Regional Airport plans to add two daily non-stop flights to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and one daily nonstop route to Chicago O'Hare on 50-seat regional passenger jets, starting in Mid-February.

In return, Columbia is offering a $1.2 million guarantee that American will meet its expected revenue goals. The Columbia Chamber of Commerce has pledged $600,000 to the shortfall fund, with Boone County and University of Missouri each offering $500,000. Cole County and Jefferson City have each pledged $100,000.

Delta Airlines Incorporated is currently the only airline that serves the airport. Twice-weekly Frontier flights to Orlando, Florida will start in November.