Columbia Macy's store to close as part of nationwide restructuring

COLUMBIA - Macy's announced Wednesday it would be closing 40 retail stores nationwide. Among the 36 stores set to close early this year is the Columbia store, which opened in 2003 at the Shoppes at Stadium. Four other stores closed in late 2015.

The 140,000 square foot store, which serves as a cornerstone of the shopping center employs 81 associates. As part of the nationwide restructuring, the retail giant is also set to open several stores.

"It's also gonna affect Columbia as a whole," Columbia Chamber of Commerce President Matt McCormick said. "From the jobs that are lost to the sales tax revenue that is lost, the vacancy of the location and so it's definetly a loss to our community."

In a news release Wednesday, Macy's chairman and chief executive officer Terry Lundgren, said, "In light of our disappointing 2015 sales and earnings performance, we are making adjustments to become more efficient and productive in our operations. Moreover, we believe we can operate more effectively with an organization that is flatter and more agile so we can pursue growth and regain market share in our core Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s omnichannel businesses faster and with more intensity. We will continue to invest in strategic initiatives that anticipate emerging customer needs and create shareholder value."

The closures are set to begin Jan. 11 and take place over an 8 to 12 week period.

Macy's announced the following changes being implemented as part of the restructuring: