Columbia Makes National Register

Being on the National Register of Historic Places allows building owners in downtown Columbia to apply for a 45 percent tax break if they're doing major renovations and rehabilitations to the building. And after the demolition of concrete canopies that lined Broadway, several buildings need restoration.

"The thought of having an historic looking downtown is very inviting," Poppy's owner Barbara McCormick said.

But Sheals says the title has more than just financial benefits.

"There are a lot of intangibles. It tends to be a good tool for tourism, to identify special places." Sheals said.

Some business owners agree that the recognition comes with a variety of benefits.

"I think the tax breaks will just be icing on the cake," McCormick said.

The next major building renovation along Broadway is set to begin in early 2007.

Other Missouri historical places to make the list include, the Urbauer Fishing Lodge District in Camdenton, and the Tuxedo Park Christian Church in St. Louis County.