Columbia Makes Top 10 List

Nu-wire.com reports Columbia has a low cost of living and real estate prices compared to the rest of Missouri.

The average price of a home is just under $150,000.

The website may be right - the city has many businesses springing up.

And new business owners say Columbia is a great place to invest and to live.

"I think Columbia is a wonderful place that we've really seen a big difference in the quality of people and the kind of people that are in Columbia," Event Solutions CEO Brent Beshore said.

"Just being a wonderful environment to meet people and to make beyond just business acquaintances, but lifelong friends here too," said Beshore.

For the complete list of top small college for investment, see the links included with this story.