Columbia Mall Hosts Animal Adoption Event

COLUMBIA - Columbia Second Chance brought dogs and cats needing homes to the Columbia Mall Sunday. Visitors could play with the animals and apply to adopt their favorites.

Columbia Second Chance Executive Director Valerie Chaffin said even though people did not take a pet home directly from the event, it helped them decide if pet adoption would be a good decision for them.

"There are a lot of people around, a lot of smells, the dogs are barking, the cats are a little nervous," Chaffin said. "If this cat or dog stays with you a little longer in this environment, you know in a quieter environment, at home, is going to be a good idea."

The Columbia Mall hosts the event four times a year, but Chaffin said Sunday's event was the biggest yet.

She also said if people are interested in adopting a pet or volunteering at Columbia Second Chance, they can visit the website for more details.