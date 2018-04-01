Columbia man accused of arson in connection with July fire

COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was in the Boone County Jail Friday morning charged with arson in connection to a house fire at 2701 McClure Drive July 5.

Police arrested 26-year-old Aimable Ruganzu Thursday afternoon. Police said he admitted his involvement in the incidient in which police estimate damage to the property to be over $75,000.

Assistant Fire Marshal Brian Davison originally said the fire was caused by an outlet containing a non-fused multi-plug adapter with several items plugged into it, but after an extensive investigation the Columbia police reported the fire was started using a flammable liquid.

Columbia police said the female victim, 49, had to crawl out of her bedroom window to escape the fire. The Columbia Fire Department reported the fire was out within five minutes of their arrival. No one was injured.

Police said the suspect and the victim are related to each other.